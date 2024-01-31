Mild tension prevails at Hyderabad’s Filmnagar after group of persons attack liquor outlet

According to the police, the group of individuals led by one Ramakrishna Choudhary tried to force their way into a liquor outlet at Filmnagar road and in the process ended-up damaging several articles inside the store

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:49 PM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Filmnagar when a group of persons attacked a liquor outlet on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the group of individuals led by one Ramakrishna Choudhary tried to force their way into a liquor outlet at Filmnagar road and in the process ended-up damaging several articles inside the store.

The group fled when the police arrived. Another attempt was made on the property again on Wednesday. The police has registered a case and are investigating.