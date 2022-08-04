Mild tension prevails in Huzurabad as BJP, TRS activists clash

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Huzurabad town when the activists of TRS and BJP clashed with each other over arranging flexies on Thursday afternoon.

It may be recalled that MLC Padi Koushik Reddy challenged local BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for a public debate on the development of the constituency in Huzurabad on Friday. In the wake of debate, TRS activists arranged party flexies at Ambedkar chowk.

Troubles began when BJP workers also arranged flexies at the same place. Enraged over BJP activists’ attitude, TRS workers entered into an argument with the former. They pushed each other during a heated argument. The alert police personnel swung into action and pacified the clashing mob. Besides Town CI V Srinivas, three persons sustained minor injuries in the clash.