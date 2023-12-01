Milder winter ahead: IMD predicts above-normal temperatures in Telangana

IMD predicts that minimum temperatures will stay above normal until February.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: In a forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that Telangana, including Hyderabad, is expected to experience a milder winter this year.

The report ‘Outlook for the Temperatures during the Winter Season (December 2023 – February 2024)’ reveals that above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

Specifically for Telangana, IMD predicts that minimum temperatures will stay above normal until February, while maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to above normal during the winter season. The chances of a cold wave sweeping through the state are deemed very low.

The month of December is anticipated to bring particularly mild weather to the region. IMD’s forecast indicates above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures for the month, suggesting that winter in Telangana will be characterized by a more temperate climate than usual.

Additionally, the IMD forecast suggests that rainfall is likely to take a backseat in December, with below-normal precipitation expected.