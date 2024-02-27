Miltenyi Biotec opens first office in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: Miltenyi Biotec is launching operations in India with its first office and investing to set up Miltenyi Innovation and Technology Center as CGT Centre of Excellence (COE) in Hyderabad.

This COE will be one of its first in India where scientists, researchers, industry experts and clinicians can get classroom to hand on training on cell and gene therapy approaches right from proof of concept to pre-clinical or clinical development and commercialization.

Each year, more than 10,000 patients are treated with cell products using Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies. More than 950 investigational new drug (IND) applications as well as investigational device exemptions (IDE) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are using Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies and platforms, a press release said.

“Miltenyi Biotec seeks to help bring new therapies to patients with high unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Boris Stoffel, Managing Director, Miltenyi Biotec. The company intends to seek opportunities to catalyze the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell clinical development and manufacturing, with the prospect of bringing centralized and point-of-care CAR T cell therapy to hospitals across India, he added.