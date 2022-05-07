Mind your words, KTR to Rahul Gandhi

Published Date - 10:24 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hanamkonda: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on TRS rule and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked the Congress leader to mind his words before making comments on the Chief Minister.

Ridiculing Rahul for his statement that there would be no pact with the TRS in the Assembly elections, he wondered, “Is there any political party in India which wants to have an alliance with the Congress.”

Calling Rahul a dumbwit who could not even give a speech on his own except reading a script written by someone else, Rao said that there was nothing new in the Warangal declaration passed at Congress meeting held in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rao asked people not to fall prey to the false propaganda unleashed by the Congress party. He, however, added that the people of Telangana are clever and they do not believe in Rahul’s nonsense talk made at the ‘Rythu Sangarshana Sabha’. “You are so naive that you are not aware that you had handed over ‘Gandhi Bhavan’ to Godse,” Rao made comments pointing out at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, Rao said “Rahul failed to win in his own constituency – Amethi, but he is talking about other parties. Refuting allegation that TRS government had failed to waive off crop loans, he said Rs 17,000 crore loan amount had already been written off.

Rao suggested the Congress, first, to know about the welfare schemes and development projects taken up in Telangana by the TRS government before making comments. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is striving hard for the development of the State giving equal importance to the welfare and development. Due to this, Telangana witnessed unprecedented development in the last seven years. This was not said by us, it was indeed confirmed by the Centre. Many departments are receiving appreciation and awards from the Centre for their excellent performance,” Rama Rao stated.

Saying that the Congress party is in deep crisis and facing ideological bankruptcy, Rao asked the people to bury the Congress party that ruled the country several decades and failed to develop the nation. “The Congress party was involved in many scams,” he said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to Telangana people to vote for Congress in the next elections, Rao said, “The country has given 10 chances in 50 years, but you (Congress) completely failed the nation. You failed to check the farmers’ suicides. You failed to provide water and quality electricity. But you are now talking about the TRS government which is implementing many wonderful schemes which are not implemented anywhere in the country,” he said.

Giving a befitting reply to Rahul’s comments that BJP is running government in Telangana through remote control, KT Rama Rao sought to know who ruled the country when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. “Manmohan was the Prime Minister just for namesake. The actual power was with Sonia Gandhi. That was the real remote controlled rule,” he said. “Manmohan Singh has brought an ordinance to check criminal politics, but Rahul Gandhi has torn up the papers? Was it not you,” Rao asked.

Rama Rao has dared the Congress leader to first implement Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and other schemes being implemented for farmers in Telangana in the Congress ruled States – Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

“While the Congress ruined the agriculture in the State, the TRS party turned it into a profitable affair. When the TRS came to power in 2014, 45 lakh tonnes of paddy was produced, but three crore tonnes of paddy was produced in 2021. Of this, 1.41 crore tonnes of paddy was procured by the government,” he said. On suicides of farmers, Rao stated that the farmers’ suicides had come down drastically in the State ever since TRS came to power. “The Centre said that the suicides of farmers is minimal in Telangana State,” Rao. “If Congress is such a great party with concern for farmers, why did it lose the elections in Punjab,” he asked. The TRS working president termed the AICC as the India Crisis Committee.

On the Warangal declaration announced by the Congress party, KTR said Congress was nothing but the old wine in a new bottle. “He repeated what he had said in the 2018 elections,” Rao said.

The TRS leader also refuted the allegations that there was a secret agreement between TRS and BJP. “We don’t want to remain as the ‘B’ for any party,” Rao said. On Rahul’s Raja remarks on Chief Minister, Rama Rao said that Chandrashekhar Rao had never behaved like a dictator or king. “You are called crown prince. But you are calling Chandrashekhar Rao a Raja. If he had behaved like the dictator your ‘Godse’ would have not roamed free outside. He would have been sent behind the bars,” he Rama Rao said. Rama Rao. “Will Rahul, who could not win his own constituency, make his party win elections in Telangana,” Rao asked and appealed to the people not to believe in the false campaign by the Opposition.

