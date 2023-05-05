Ming’s Court now at Secunderabad

Ohri's Group celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Ming’s Court by bringing exotic Chinese Flavours with a new outlet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Ohri’s, the iconic restaurant chain in India, celebrates the 25th Anniversary of their exquisite Chinese fine dining restaurant ‘Ming’s Court’ with the launch of their 3rd outlet at Basera, Secunderabad. The restaurant will offer an all-new menu offering sensational flavors that will tantalise the taste buds, with an exceptional culinary experience and ambiance. The Ming’s Court is adorned with intricate Chinese décor, including hand-painted murals and lanterns that set the tone for an intimate fine dining experience.

The launch of ‘Ming’s Court’ at Secunderabad is an ode to the 25 glorious years of the restaurant’s legacy in the city and a nostalgic appeal for the food lovers in Secunderabad. The new outlet will bring authentic Chinese cuisine with a modern twist, and impeccable service. The Restaurant will offer a menu that celebrates the art of Chinese cuisine with an Indian twist. The menu has been curated by a team of expert chefs, who have honed their skills over the years and are well-versed in the art of Chinese cooking traditional dishes with contemporary cooking techniques.

From delectable dim sums to sizzling stir-fries, fresh seafood, succulent meats, and vegetarian options, Ming’s Court promises to offer an unforgettable culinary journey to its patrons. The delicious menu features classic Chinese dishes such as Jiang Chilli chicken, Konjee Crispy Lamb, and Cantonese Fried Noodles as well as innovative and modern dishes like Spiced sesame chicken, Prawn Suimai Oriental Fried Spring Roll, and much more. An equally interesting beverage menu is also curated by the team to complement the sumptuous menu.

Speaking on the occasion Amar Ohri, Managing Director of the Ohri’s Group, said, “Ming’s Court is well-known in the culinary industry, and its newest location in Secunderabad attests to our continued success and dedication to providing exceptional food and hospitality. As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of ‘Ming’s Court’ we are thrilled to launch our 3rd outlet of Ming’s Court in Hyderabad. Our aim is to provide our guests with an unforgettable culinary journey that combines flavours, textures, and presentation in a way that is both authentic and contemporary.”