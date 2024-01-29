Minister asks Pollution Board officials to implement norms strictly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: Minister for Forest and Environment, and Endowments Konda Surekha directed officials of State Pollution Control Board to strictly implement the norms related to pollution in the State.

The Minister, who conducted a surprise inspection at the State Pollution Control Board office on Monday, directed the officials of the board to implement the guidelines of pollution control strictly and take action against those violating it.

She also inquired about the progress of the investigations and measures being taken by the Pollution Control Board for the prevention and control of pollution in the State. The Minister warned the officers and staff that strict action would be taken against those abstaining duty without prior notice.