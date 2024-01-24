Konda Surekha releases water from Ranganayaka Sagar

As the farmers have demanded the release of water from Ranganayaka Sagar, Former Minister T Harish Rao had requested Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy requesting the release of water

24 January 2024

Forests, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha is releasing water from Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Forests and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha has released irrigation water from both the left and right canals of Ranganayakar to meet the irrigation needs of Yasangi in Siddipet district.

The irrigation officials will impound 246 tanks under both the canals. Against the total targeted ayacut of 1.10 lakh acres under both canals, the water will reach 42,000 acres. The progress of the distributor canals under both canals is under progress now. As the farmers have demanded the release of water from the reservoir, Former Minister T Harish Rao had requested Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy requesting the release of water.

The Irrigation officials have pumped in 1 TMCft of water from Anantha Sagar reservoir by alternating operating the pumps for three consecutive days before releasing the water for irrigation purposes from Ranganayaka Sagar.

The reservoir had 2.4TMCft against its full capacity of 3TMCft Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha, Engineer-in-chief Hariram, Superintending Engineer Basvaraj, Executive Engineer Gopalakrishna and others were present.