Farmers in Sangareddy, Siddipet opt for zero tillage cultivation

The farmers, who had cultivated paddy during Vanakalam, are being encouraged to sow maize or jowar or sunflower without tilling the land.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 04:35 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Sangareddy: Trying out different and innovative practices to ensure that farmers derive the maximum profit from their farm fields, a few enthusiastic agriculture officers in the erstwhile Medak district are encouraging farmers to go for zero tillage cultivation during the Yasangi season this year.

One of the farmers, Reddy Lakshman had got a good yield by sowing maize on two acres at Thadkal village of Kangit Mandal in Sangareddy last year. This year, following his path, his brothers and cousins, who have their fields close by, Reddy Maruthi, Reddy Sahadev and others, have also opted for zero tillage cultivation of maize.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Agriculture Extension Officer of Thadkal cluster, Gandla Santosh, said the farmers in his cluster had saved Rs 4,000 on each acre by opting for the zero tillage model, which eventually improved their profit at the end. According to Santosh, after seeing neighbouring farmers reaping benefits, farmers in as many as 50 acres had cultivated maize and jowar in the Thadkal cluster. Apart from here, farmers in Kalher Mandal of Sangareddy had cultivated jowar on 30 acres of land in different villages.

Meanwhile, in Siddipet district, farmers in Narayanraopet Mandal too opted for zero tillage cultivation on 30 acres. AEO (Narayanraopet) T Nagarjuna said farmer Mogula Venkatesh of Lakshmidevipally under his cluster had cultivated maize without tilling his land last year. Venkatesh had got 31 quintals of harvest, which was equal to the normal yield.

According to Nagarjuna, the paddy stubble would provide natural organic carbon to the maize crop, which would eventually help to increase the yield. The troubles that come along with the practice of stubble burning could also be done away with zero tillage cultivation. While Venkatesh was continuing zero tillage cultivation, a few other farmers were now following in his footsteps, Nagarjuna said.

A few farmers in Siddipet Urban Mandal, Thoguta and others parts of the district have also opted for zero tillage cultivation during Yasangi. The AEOs saidthere should be a scientific study on zero tillage cultivation which could eventually enhance profits of farming. Sunflower was also proving to be suitable for zero tillage cultivation during Yasangi, they added.