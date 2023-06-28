Minister Errabelli urges people to help BRS retain power

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Errabelli Dayakar Rao paying tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary by placing flowers at his portrait.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the public to support the return of the BRS party to power in the State, emphasising that the State had emerged as a role model for development in India under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He attended various foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies at the Kodakandla Mandal centre of Palakurti constituency in the district on Wednesday. During the event, Rao also paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary by placing flowers at his portrait.

Addressing the gathering, Rao highlighted the progress made by Kodakandla, which had previously faced severe droughts. He noted that farmers and labourers who had migrated to other regions during the Seemandhra rule were now returning after witnessing the development in the area. Rao further announced that Minister KT Rama Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for the Mini Textile Park in Kodakandla, aiming to generate employment opportunities for those engaged in the textile industry. He reminded that he had already initiated tailoring training programmes for women in the Palakurthi constituency.

Later, the minister presented a body freezer to the Gram Panchayat as a commemoration of Shivratri Iddaiah. ZP Chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy, District Collector Shivalingaiah, Additional Collector Rohit Singh, and others attended the programme.

