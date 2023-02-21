Minister Harish Rao to tour Adilabad on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

File Photo.

Adilabad: Health minister T Harish Rao will tour erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday. He is scheduled to inaugurate a CT scan centre in Nirmal town and then lay foundation stone to a building meant for 30-bedded government hospital in Boath mandal centre.

Rao will arrive in Nirmal at 9.15 am and inaugurate the CT scan centre established on the premises of Nirmal Area Hospital. He will then leave for Boath mandal headquarters at 11 am. He will address a public meeting in Boath.

