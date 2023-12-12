Minister Komatireddy meets NHAI Chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

During the two-hour meeting, the Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy appealed to the NHAI Chairman to approve the Rs 1,000 crore bypass project around Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday met with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav at New Delhi and submitted a representation on different projects seeking the Union government’s approval.

During the two-hour meeting, the Minister appealed to the NHAI Chairman to approve the Rs.1,000 crore bypass project around Nalgonda. He also sought the NHAI to accord National Highway status to Regional Ring Road South portion.

A representation was made to allot Rs.4000 crore for Armour to Manchiryal section, in the next financial year. Developing six- lane Greenfield Express Highway on NH 65 from Malkapur to Vijayawada. Similarly, the Minister also appealed to the NHAI Chairman for expediting the forest approvals for the 352 kms section in Telangana for the Nagpur-Vijayawada Highway.