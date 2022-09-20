Minister Koppula reviews implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

(Source: Facebook/Koppula Eshwar) Minister Koppula Eshwar said all the eligible beneficiaries would be benefited from the scheme and added that 80 per cent of the grounding works were completed and efforts were on to hand over the units to the beneficiaries.

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Tuesday said the State government was implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme for the uplift of Dalits in the State.

At a review meeting with the officials concerned here, he said all the eligible beneficiaries would be benefited from the scheme and added that 80 per cent of the grounding works were completed and efforts were on to hand over the units to the beneficiaries.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government was providing a financial assistance of Rs.10 lakh to each Dalit family. The beneficiaries, who got the financial assistance, can establish a unit of their choice under the scheme and earn income, the Minister said.

More than 3,500 applications were received from Jagtial district alone and efforts were on to identify the eligible persons to sanction units without giving any scope for recommendations. However, the views of the MLAs concerned were taken into consideration before finalising beneficiaries, he said.

He denied the allegations that the amount was not transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries in some areas. The State government has set an example to other States in the country by implementing the scheme.

The Minister said the beneficiaries would be given the facility to do the business of their choice and added that he would personally inspect the implementation of the scheme in Chintakani of Khammam district on September 27.