Minister KTR exhorts GHMC officials to complete Indira Park-VST steel bridge in 3 months

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the works related to the steel bridge and other development works on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:15 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao has asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to complete the works on the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST, in three months. He also instructed the civic body to coordinate with the traffic police to impose traffic diversions needed for the purpose.

The Minister conducted a surprise inspection of the works related to the steel bridge and other development works on Saturday. The GHMC‘s engineering team is constructing the 2.62 km long four-lane bi-directional steel bridge and Rama Rao impressed upon the officials that safety of workers and the public has to be given the priority.

The Minister said the steel bridge will be developed on the lines of other projects completed under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The GHMC is constructing the steel bridge corridor at a cost of nearly Rs. 426 crores and the project will especially serve people in Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and surrounding locations. It will ease flow of traffic at RTC cross-roads.

Stating that there was a demand for the project from the past two decades, Rama Rao said that a steel bridge is being constructed instead of the traditional concrete bridge so that the works were completed at the earliest. He said that the project will give relief from traffic congestion to lakhs of people.

The MA&UD Minister also inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussain Sagar surplus nala and assessed the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar.

He said that a huge amount of funds were allocated for the Hussain Sagar surplus nala and constructions such as the retaining wall were taken up. The Minister said that this would protect low lying areas from flood water from the lake and asked the GHMC officials to complete the works before monsoons set in.