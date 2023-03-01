KTR launches Israel-based CyberArk’s R&D facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Identity security solutions player CyberArk has set up a new facility in Hyderabad. This is for the first time that a technology company from Israel chose Hyderabad for its R and D centre. This is also CyberArk’s largest concentration of R&D resources outside of Israel.

The Hyderabad centre will be a key contributor for accelerating development and delivery of solutions focused on protecting from cyberattacks.

“With increasing use of technology, data becomes valuable and security important. Real wars will actually happen in cyber worlds, where your country’s infrastructure will be attacked and where nations will try and score over each other, institutions will try and score over each other in the cyberworld,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said after inaugurating the facility on Wednesday.

Telangana was the first State in the country to have come out with an exclusive cybersecurity policy.

“Telangana now has more than 230 technology companies across domains, who all have their cybersecurity teams running from Hyderabad,” he said, adding that the State had set up a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad in 2018 to create a safe, secure and a trusted cyberspace and to catalyse innovation, entrepreneurship and capability building in cyber security.

While cybersecurity is a universal phenomenon, each country, each region will have its own local set of challenges. There is a need for localised solutions, he said urging Cyberark to start looking at Indianised solutions. “Cyberark’s expansion will create new jobs and opportunities and their presence in Hyderabad will help us to establish the city as the hub for cyber security expertise,” Rama Rao said.

The opening of the R&D centre in Hyderabad aligns with CyberArk’s vision to deliver an advanced identity security platform,” said Peretz Regev, Chief Product Officer at CyberArk. In addition to product management and R&D teams, the facility also houses its Centre of Excellence for Marketing. There are currently about 200 employees and plans are on to increase gradually.

“The decision to locate our new facility in Hyderabad was strategic. It will allow us to improve our response to and support for our customers and partners in India. It is an investment for our global customer base,” said Rohan Vaidya, India Regional Sales Director.