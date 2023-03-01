KTR responds to cardiologist’s tweet

Rama Rao along with Health Minister, T Harish Rao today inaugurated the CPR training initiative at GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute, Medchal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao who had responded positively to a tweet by a senior interventional cardiologist on the need for CPR and AED, took to Twitter on Wednesday and said, “Doc, Happy to report that as promised, we have explored and launched the CPR training program today and have also placed orders for 1400 defibrillators (AEDs) to begin with Will be expanding the numbers going forward”.

Rama Rao along with Health Minister, T Harish Rao today inaugurated the CPR training initiative at GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), Medchal.

Dr. Mukharjee Madivada, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, had in a series of tweets pointed out that ‘Sudden death is becoming more common especially after the Covid pandemic’, ‘CPR can save a significant number of people who experience sudden cardiac arrest’, ‘AED is a critical part of the CPR and even lay people can use it with a simple training’ and ‘Public access defibrillators are already installed in the majority of world class cities’.

He had suggested, ‘Please install public access defibrillators in the most crowded places in Hyderabad. These will save lives. Please put Hyderabad on the map of the safest cities.’