Minister Malla Reddy joins Rohan Kulkarni’s Revolution Youth Festival – Holi Bash in celebrating youth and entrepreneurship in Hyderabad

The Revolution Youth Festival event attended by Minister Malla Reddy, which was more than just a Holi celebration, aimed to promote entrepreneurship and provide opportunities for the youth to build successful careers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy attended the Rohan Kulkarni’s Revolution Youth Festival – Holi Bash, which saw the distribution of 40 lakhs worth of event passes to 3,100 youth, who enjoyed the extravaganza with great fervour. Minister Malla Reddy and other regional political leaders joined in the celebration, throwing colours and dancing to the beats of Teenmaar Telangana music, DJ and tasting delicious food stalls and an overwhelming response from the youth of Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, Alwal, Medchal and nearby areas in Hyderabad. The event, which was more than just a Holi celebration, aimed to promote entrepreneurship and provide opportunities for the youth to build successful careers.

At the festival, Rohan Kulkarni presented his project M, which aims to train 1,000 young people to launch their own startups and become successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, 10,000 students will receive scholarships for career leadership programs at free of cost through Sparkify.in the portal.

Rohan Kulkarni has been working tirelessly to promote entrepreneurship and leadership skills among the youth and recently launched the Rohan Kulkarni Foundation. As a part of this initiative, Kulkarni started the Revolution Youth Festival – Shivaji Maharaj cricket tournament on 19th February to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great king Shivaji Maharaj. The festival saw the participation of over 450 youths who paid homage to the king’s efforts for the land.

The Revolution Youth Festival is a 9-month-long youth engagement program designed to empower young people and bring out the best in them. The festival’s success has encouraged Kulkarni to continue his efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and leadership skills among the youth, and he plans to organize similar events in the future.

Prior to the festival, on 3rd March 2023, Minister Malla Reddy celebrated Rohan Kulkarni’s birthday at his residence along with underprivileged children. The Minister appreciated Kulkarni’s efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and leadership skills among the youth and recognized him as a role model for the younger generation.

The Revolution Youth Festival – Holi Bash received widespread media coverage, and Kulkarni’s efforts were recognized as a significant contribution to the development of the youth in Hyderabad. The festival’s success has encouraged Kulkarni to continue his efforts to empower the youth and create opportunities for them to succeed in life.

Overall, the Revolution Youth Festival – Holi Bash was a celebration of youth and their potential. The event brought together young people from different backgrounds and provided them with a platform to showcase their talents and skills. The success of the festival highlights the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and leadership skills among the youth and the need for continued efforts in this direction.