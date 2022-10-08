Minister Sabitha gives strong retort to Nirmala Sitharaman comments over no women in State cabinet

File Photo (Source: Facebook/Sabitha Indra Reddy). Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her comments on women not being part of the State cabinet.

In a strong retort, the Education Minister reminded the Union Finance Minister that there were two women ministers including herself and Satyavathi Rathod in the Telangana government.

“Amma @nsitharaman garu, there are two women ministers in the TS Govt. Myself and my colleague @SatyavathiTRS have been serving the people of our state under the dynamic leadership of KCR garu for the last 3 yrs. It’s embarrassing on your part that you are not informed on this basic information regarding Telangana,” Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted on Saturday.

information regarding Telangana. In the previous assembly elections, majority section of women voters in the state voted for KCR garu. Pls let us handle TS and its affairs. If yourselves were so concerned abt women interests pls as our FM of the nation decrease the prices of+ — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) October 8, 2022

domestic gas, petrol and diesel. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) October 8, 2022

Speaking to a news agency, the Union Finance Minister had said the TRS (BRS) government had failed to fulfill on water, resources and employment issues.

“We have information that a tantrik told that women ministers in the State cabinet will bring bad luck. Do not know how true it is. But overall, women are not appointed in the cabinet whether it is due to tantrik advice or due to some other issues; women did not get justice,” Sitharaman said in the video which was tweeted by the State BJP on Saturday.

Sabitha Indra Reddy also reminded Sitharaman that in the previous assembly elections, the majority section of women voters in the State voted for K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Please, let us handle TS and its affairs. If yourselves were so concerned about women interests please as our FM of the nation decrease the prices of domestic gas, petrol and diesel,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said in a tweet responding to the union Finance Minister’s comment.