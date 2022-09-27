Minister Satyavathi Rathod condemns Kishan Reddy’s statement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

(File Photo) Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod condemned the statements made by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy ruling out the Centre establishing the steel plant at Bayyaram in the State.

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday condemned the statements made by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy ruling out the Centre establishing the steel plant at Bayyaram in the State. She demanded the Central government to clarify whether he made the remarks in personal capacity or was it the Central government’s stand on the issue.

The union government had promised to establish the steel plant under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, but has kept it on the backburner for the last eight years.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here, the Minister condemned the statements made by Kishan Reddy and wondered if he had no responsibility towards the State which he represents in the Parliament. She questioned the contribution of Kishan Reddy for development of Telangana and felt that his Ministerial post was of no use for people of the State.

“While the tribal university has become functional in Andhra Pradesh, the Centre is delaying establishments of the tribal university in Telangana though the State government allotted necessary land,” she said.

She added that Bayyaram was the apt location for establishment of a steel plant considering the fact that it has iron ore required for production of steel for about 100-150 years.

MP Maloth Kavitha and MLA Redya Naik also spoke on the occasion.