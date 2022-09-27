National Tourism awards: Telangana bags rich haul

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud received tourism awards in New Delhi on Tuesday. As part of World Tourism Day celebrations, the union government presented the awards in New Delhi and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud received the awards on behalf of the State.

Hyderabad: After a literal clean sweep of the Swachh Survekshan and Swacch Bharat Grameen awards, Telangana has now bagged another rich haul of awards, this time in the Tourism sector.

The State won awards in four categories of the National Tourism Award for Best State (Comprehensive Development of Tourism), Best Golf Course (Hyderabad Gold Club), Best Railway Station (Secunderabad Railway Station) and Best Medical Tourism Facility (Apollo Hospitals).

As part of World Tourism Day celebrations, the union government presented the awards in New Delhi and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud received the awards on behalf of the State.

In the Best State for Comprehensive Development of Tourism, the main parameters that were considered included number of projects, both private and PPP mode, mechanism for operation and maintenance of projects, turnover, number of Hotels, buses or cruises, sound & light shows operated by Tourism Corporation and others. Accordingly, the National Tourism Award was awarded to the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation in the category of Best State or UT.

Under the Best Tourism Friendly Golf Course, the parameters were facilities to entertain tourists with temporary membership, 18-hole golf course, structure and facilities, number of events organised, number of tourists participated, online booking and others.

Similarly, different parameters like Highest Foreign Exchange Earnings were considered under the Best Medical Tourism Facility and Tourist-Friendly infrastructure under Best Tourist Friendly Railway Station.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the union government should extend all support to progressive States like Telangana as it would aid in the nation’s development.

Despite the Centre’s discrimination towards the State, these awards were testimony to the fact that Telangana was performing in all sectors, including tourism, he said, adding that apart from awards, the BJP-led union government should also accord national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project.