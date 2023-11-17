24 hour drinking water supply soon in Telangana: CM KCR

Participating in Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meetings, CM KCR urged people to observe the change under the BRS government

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:49 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the BRS government will supply drinking water to all households for round-the-clock in its third term.

Preliminary works are already underway. He stated that Telangana is the only State in the country, to provide drinking water connection to every household for just Re 1. He reminded that during its five decades of rule, the Congress could not even provide drinking water to people of Telangana.

Participating in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meetings held at Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Parkal constituencies on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to observe the change under the BRS government. “Unlike the past, do you find people queueing up before public taps or travelling to far away places for water today? Is it not development?,” he asked.

He appealed to the voters to compare the 50-year Congress rule and the 10-year BRS regime, with regard to supply of power, drinking and irrigation water, education, health and other public infrastructure among other facilities. “People will realise the qualitative change brought by the BRS government in their lives,” he said. He stated that the 10 years of efforts by the BRS government would go in vain, if the Congress is elected.

The Chief Minister said Telangana has become number one in paddy production as per the third advanced estimates released by the union government recently. Under the BRS regime, agriculture sector witnessed significant transformation due to multiple initiatives ranging from Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to supply of free and quality water and power for agriculture. The BRS succeeded in improving the State economy and empower farmers to avoid depending on moneylenders for their crop investment, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi, A Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy, were all openly making statements that Rythu Bandhu was misuse of tax revenue, three hours power is sufficient for agriculture and the Dharani land registration system should be scrapped.

He cautioned that the Congress was trying to disrupt the development of the State and will destroy the State, upon getting elected to power.

Stating that the erstwhile Karimnagar district had two District Forest Officers due to its vast forest area, the BRS president said the previous Congress governments neglected felling of trees and exploitation of the forest resources, reducing the forests’ size over the years. “After the BRS came to power, we started planting of saplings and brought amendments to Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts, creating a provision for allocation of 10 per cent green budget for afforestation. Today, Telangana’s green cover increased by seven per cent and resulted in good rains,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS government focused on addressing societal needs and improving urban infrastructure, with Karimnagar standing as a testimony to its commitment towards development. He assured that the cable bridge on Manair River was only first step in Manair River Front project and Karimnagar will be developed into a massive tourist destination after its completion. He also vowed to develop Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu with Rs 1,000 crore into a pilgrim destination.