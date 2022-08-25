Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurates India Junior International Series 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:06 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

V Srininvas Goud speaking after inaugurating the tournament as Pullela Gopichand and V Chamundeswaranath look on, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the Kotak India Junior International Series 2022 at the Kotak Gopichand Badminton Academy, at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The qualifying matches were held on Tuesday and Wednesday while the main round matches began on Thursday. Chief National coach Pullela Gopichand, Badminton Association of India vice president Sekhar Chandra Biswas, vice president of the Badminton Association of Telangana V Chamundeswaranath were also present at the inauguration.

The Badminton Association of Telangana, under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India, is conducting the tournament in Hyderabad.