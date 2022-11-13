Ministers inspect construction of medical college, collectorate in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod along with local public representatives and officials inspected the work of the government medical college and integrated collectorate complex here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said establishment of the medical college in the area where the majority of people belong to the most backward tribal community was a boon for the people.

“The medical college is being built at a cost of Rs.560 crore, while the integrated district collectorate building complex built at a cost of Rs 62.20 crore,” he said, adding that the new facilities would be soon inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rathod said the Chief Minister would hand over forest rights certificates to tribal farmers who were doing podu farming for a long time during his visit to the district.

The ministers also inspected the proposed sites for the public meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister on Yellandu Road and Salwar Thanda. It is expected that one lakh people would attend the public meeting which would be conducted after the inauguration of the medical college and collectorate.

MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Bantoh Shankar Naik, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLC Kadiyam Srihari, Collector K Shashanka, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, ZP Chairperson A Bindhu, Municipal Chairman P Rammohan Reddy, Roads and Buildings Superintending Engineer Nagender Rao, Executive Engineer Taneshwar DyEE Rajender NPDCL SE Naresh and others were present during the inspection.

Meanwhile, the TRS (BRS) leaders also inspected the newly built party office here.