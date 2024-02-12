Sustained efforts on for holistic growth of tribals: Seethakka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 08:52 PM

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka said that sustained efforts were being made for holistic growth of the district. She was the chief guest of Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal programme held in the ongoing Nagoba Jatara at Kelslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Monday. She was joined by Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju.

Addressing a gathering of tribals, Seethakka stated that the State government had laid a special focus on tribal areas and was striving hard to develop them on many fronts. She advised local public representatives and officials to have coordination to grow the areas. She opined that Nagoba was a symbol of rich cultural and religious heritage of aboriginal tribals.

The minister asked ITDA officials to train youngsters in skill development and to create employment opportunities. She asked them to take steps to boost roads, bridges, education, health, agriculture and drinking water facilities. She recalled that the foundation stone was laid for a drinking water scheme recently.

Bapu Rao told the tribals to utilise Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) scheme launched by the union government for improving socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).

He requested the officials to address long pending Podu lands issue and to ensure better quality education for tribal children. Vedma Bojju also spoke.

Collector PS Rahul Raj, Superintendent of Police Gause Alam, ITDA-Utnoor in-charge project officer Khushbu Gupta and many others were present.