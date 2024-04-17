Strong wind blows off roofs, disrupts power in Asifabad

A woman Pudari Pentakka broke her leg when a stone from atop her house fell on her. Lokande Chinnaka sustained minor injuries after a branch of a tree fell on her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 08:54 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Roofs of houses were blown off while electric poles and trees were uprooted following strong gales that wreaked havoc at Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal on Wednesday.

Roofs of houses belonging to Gajula Pentaiah, Chiguru Gopal, Pudari Pentaiah, Bujadi Boddu, Dharni Ramesh, Eravothu Vinod, Pulagam Shankar, Dadi Rangulaiah and many others were blown off due to the strong gales.

Meanwhile, the tin roof of a hotel was also damaged, while a lorry parked on the road overturned due to the gales. Supply of electricity was disrupted.