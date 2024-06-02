Minor drowns in canal in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:30 PM

Kothagudem: A minor drowned in KTPS canal of Karakavagu at Paloncha in the district on Sunday.

The deceased A Gautham (17) of Gandhinagar in Paloncha town went to learn swimming in the canal with two of his friends.

Gautham and his friend Lakshmiram entered the water while another one Sampath Kumar was on the shore talking on the phone.

Gautham, who does not know swimming, drowned while Lakshmiram was saved by the locals.