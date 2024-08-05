Watch: Discarded cooling towers of thermal power station imploded in Kothagudem

Power plant complex shut down a few years ago, power producing sections razed to the ground too

5 August 2024

Permission to demolish the cooling towers was delayed as the model code was in force for the Assembly elections.

Kothagudem: Eight cooling towers of the discarded Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) operation and maintenance (O&M) power plant at Paloncha in the district were imploded on Monday.

The power plant complex was shut down a few years ago and its power producing sections were razed to the ground, with the wreckage moved. Permission to demolish the cooling towers was delayed as the model code was in force for the Assembly elections.

Tenders were invited by Genco and HR Commercial got the contract for Rs 485 crore a few months ago.

The 100 and 120-metre-high cooling towers in the old KTPS plant were already razed to the ground last February. The eight cooling towers were constructed for power generation of 720 MW at A, B and C power stations built in phases from 1965-67 to 78.