Minor fire breaks out on ground floor of Mumbai high-rise, no one hurt; doused

By PTI Published Date - 09:42 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential high-rise in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Saturday, but there was no report of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 6:05pm in the 21-storey Aditya Enclave and was doused at 6:38pm, the fire brigade official said.

One fire engine was deployed for the dousing operation, he added.