Fire breaks out at Habsiguda building housing apparel store, restaurant

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:05 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a building at Habsiguda on Wednesday morning. According to the fire officials, the fire started at the Unlimited building that houses an apparel store and a restaurant.

On information the fire personnel and DRF personnel reached the spot and started fire fighting operations.

The police reached the spot too. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.