Rachakonda: CP supervises polling process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi on Monday supervised the polling process for the Lok Sabha elections and visited polling centres in Maheshwaram, LB Nagar, Malkajigiri and Bhongir zones.

He said the polling process went on peacefully without any problems. A total of 6,000 police personnel from Rachakonda Police along with 2,500 additional central forces were deployed for security duties.

“Due to the security measures taken in advance, there were no untoward incidents.

The social media accounts are managed by the IT cell and if any untoward incident is happening anywhere, it should be brought to their attention immediately,” the Commissioner said.