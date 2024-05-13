Sister Nivedita School excels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 10:42 PM

Hyderabad: Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, secured 100 per cent result in the CBSE X March 2024 results that were declared on Monday. All of the 158 students who appeared for the exam have passed with excellent marks.

The first toppers were G Abhiram (581/600) and Sree Lasya (581/600) while the second topper was G Ananya (579/600) with the third topper being Sri Sai Sresta (573/600).

Also, in the Class 12 results, the school celebrated 100 per cent pass results with all 40 students securing above 60 per cent and 21 students passing with distinction.

The topper in science stream was Umair Ahmad (464/500) while the topper in commerce stream was Gaurang Singh Rajpurohit (439/500)