Minor girl rape and murder: Accused to face fast-track court, says Minister

Terming the incident heinous, the Minister said a similar incident had taken place in Singareni Colony, Hyderabad. Drug and ganja addicts were involved in such heinous acts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 07:16 PM

Peddapalli: Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka on Sunday said the accused in the rape and murder case of a minor girl would face a fast-track court.

So the State government is making efforts to make Telangana as a drug and ganja free State, she said, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was taking steps towards this.

Seethakka along with Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Peddapalli MP G Vamshikrishna, MLAs Ch Vijayaramana Rao, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur on Sunday visited the spot where the six-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a rice mill worker near Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday night.

Seethakka said the situation was such that there was no security for women even if they were with their parents. The minor girl was taken away by the accused while she was sleeping along with her parents before being raped and killed. The State government would extend all support to the parents of the victim, she added.

Minister Sridhar Babu spoke to the Asifabad collector and instructed to provide all kinds of assistance.

The Peddapalli collector was also instructed to help the family, Seethakka said. Sridhar Babu said that after getting a call from the victim’s father, the ACP along with a police team had rushed to the spot within five minutes and searched for the girl.

Though the cops managed to find the girl as well as the accused within one hour, unfortunately, the girl had died by then.