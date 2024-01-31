Minister Seethakka inspects arrangements for CM Revanth Reddy’s Adilabad tour

Seethakka said that Revanth Reddy would lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Minister Seethakka inspects arrangements being made for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's tour to Adilabad district, at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka instructed officials concerned to make arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s maiden tour to Adilabad district after assuming the post. She along with Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and Collector Rahul Raj inspected arrangements being made at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Wednesday.

Seethakka said that Reddy would lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects before convening a review meeting with officials and visiting Nagoba temple at Keslapur on Friday. He would also lay the foundation stone for a memorial park in Indervelli mandal centre. Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, Additional Collectors Khushbu Gupta, Vikas Mahatho and other officials were present.

