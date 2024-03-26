Congress yet to decide on Adilabad LS candidate

Published Date - 26 March 2024

Adilabad: The Congress is taking more time than usual to announce its candidate for the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment, creating confusion among its cadres.

The BRS and BJP have already declared nominees for the segment. While BRS is fielding former Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, BJP is pitting Godam Nagesh from Adilabad Parliament constituency.

But the Congress has not finalised a nominee from a long list of 22 applicants, who are vying for bagging the ticket. Recently, Dr Naitham Sumalath of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad resigned from her post after reportedly receiving a call from the office of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), surprising many.

She then called upon Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and in-charge minister Seethakka with the help of Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, spurring the other aspirants to intensify their efforts to bag the ticket.

Already, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor’s employee Athram Bhaskar and government teacher Athram Suguna have quit their jobs and are claiming to be frontrunners for the ticket.

Suguna began a campaign on social media platforms claiming that she is the eligible candidate for Adilabad Parliament segment, drawing flak from the leaders of the party.

Still, the party has not declared the candidate so far. Consequently, cadres of the outfit are apparently irritated by the developments with regard to choosing a right nominee.

They are confused as to who would get the ticket as a new candidate is coming to the fore every day.

However, the Congress, which carried out surveys in order to zero in on the nominee, is reportedly focusing on dissidents from both BJP and BRS, who were denied tickets. For instance, it is learnt that it is contemplating to field Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao who was replaced by Godem Nagesh by BJP for Adilabad Lok Sabha segment.

Besides, the Congress is also considering vote banks of tribals and Lambadas in selecting the candidate for the constituency.

Seethakka convened a meeting with cadres of the party in Nirmal and Khanapur Assembly segments during her visit to the district a few days back.

She gathered views of the activists and leaders. She told them that only those who work sincerely in the field for the growth of the party would be given the ticket.