Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner transferred

The GHMC in-charge Commissioner Amrapali Kata issued the orders which stated that the IAS officer was being moved on administrative grounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: The GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao on Sunday was transferred and attached to the General Administration Department (GAD) with immediate effect.

The transfer comes just a day after unauthorised structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence were demolished.

His house near Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills falls under the Khairatabad zone.