Minor girl raped in MP’s Rewa; accused held

An 11-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said on Saturday.

By ANI Updated On - 12:19 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Rewa: An 11-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred under the Garhi police outpost in the jurisdiction of the Janeh police station area in the district on Friday when the victim was returning to her house after school. Currently, the minor is undergoing treatment at medical college Rewa and her health condition is said to be stable.

“On Friday, the minor was returning from school and another child, who lived in her neighbourhood, was also going along with her. On the way, the accused met her and asked her to drop her home citing his in-laws’ house was in her village. After coaxing her, the accused took her to a deserted place and violated the girl,” said Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP, Rewa).

After that, the family members of the victim lodged a complaint about the incident to the police late Friday night.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under IPC section 363, 376 and the POCSO act, the officer said.

Later, the police identified the accused, took him into custody and interrogated him, the official said, adding that strict action would be taken against the accused.

He further said, “The health condition of the girl is stable and she is fine. She will be discharged from the hospital soon.” On Saturday, the family members and gheraoed the police outpost where the accused was brought and they had some demands. After that, the police told them that the demands were illegal and against the constitution. The police advised them and pacified the situation. The police assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, the officer added.