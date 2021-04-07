Minor held for stalking woman in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and caught the minor boy. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to the observation home.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Wednesday apprehended a juvenile boy on charges of stalking and harassing an MBBS student on social media. By hacking her Facebook and email accounts, he posted abusive and obscene content, police said.

He also sent abusive and threatening mail to the victim’s neighbour. Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and caught the minor boy. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to the observation home.

According to the police, the suspect, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim, earlier used to move closely with her and had also helped her in deleting her social media accounts. He changed the password of her email at that time, and subsequently, logged into her email account and started posting abusive comments.

“He also got access to photos saved in her email account and created an impact that all devices were hacked by some unknown person. He sent emails to her family members as well about the things happening around them, to make them believe that some unidentified person had hacked their devices.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the police booked a case, tracked him and apprehended him.