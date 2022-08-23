Minor raped, impregnated in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, a minor girl studying in the 6th class was raped and impregnated in Jaju Thanda of Nellikuduru mandal in the district.

It is alleged that the girl was raped allegedly by two minor boys and a youth of the same village several times.

As the girl was suffering from fever for a couple days, the mother had taken her to a hospital on Monday night where the doctors had told that she was a six-month pregnant. When she was questioned about the issue, the girl told the parents that he was raped by multiple times by three people of the village.

However, police have not yet confirmed the incident.