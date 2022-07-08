Mirana, Voice Of A Dream shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Mirana, Voice Of A Dream, Starwalt, DRD and House Of Diamond & Silk worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Classy Dame (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Explosive (Deepak Singh) 46, moved well. Golden Forza (Apprentice) 47.5, moved easy. Alina (RB) 46.5, moved easy. Juramento (Apprentice) 47, moved easy. Ilango (Deepak Singh) & Tiger Mountain (G Naresh) 48, pair handy. Coming Home (DS Deora) & Cosmico (Ishwar Singh) 47, moved together.

800m:

Wallop And Gallop (RB) 59, 600/45, moved well. Sopranos (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, unextended. Lama (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. NRI Touch (Madhu Babu) 59, 600/44, not extended. Turning Wheel (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/45, looks well. Euphoria (Ishwar Singh) & Delhi Heights (DS Deora)

1-2, 600/46, former moved well. Papal Decree (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Riffa (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Doe A Deer (Uday Kiran) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. House Of Diamond (Madhu Babu) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Silk (RB) 58, 600/44, speedy. Star Racer (RB) & Space Time (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair looks well.

1000m:

Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) & Divine Destiny (Abhishek Habbu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair moved well. Desert Sultan (BR Kumar) & Wot’s Up Joy (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Arthur (RB) & Aiza (K Aneel) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair shaped well. Ella Eldingar (K Aneel) & Just Incredible (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair not extended. Gregor Clegane (RB) & Neglect Me Not (K Anil) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand. City Of Blessing (Koushik) & Ashwa Migsun (BR Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair worked well. Voice Of A Dream (Apprentice) & Starwalt (Abhishek Habbu) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair strode out well. Kachnar (RB) & Urgent (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Sye Ra (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy.

Sincerely Yours (Ishwar Singh) & Lady Danger (DS Deora) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Choice Of Diamond (K Aneel) & Sea Of Class (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Mirana (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. DRD (RB) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. Staridar (RB) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Juramento (RB)

1-19, 800/1-2, 600/44, moved well. Visionary (Abhishek Habbu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.