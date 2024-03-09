Miranda House at Delhi University celebrates Platinum Jubilee; honours Prof Ajailiu Niumai

This year, the event was held to felicitate seventy-five distinguished alumnae of the Miranda House, who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 11:04 AM

Hyderabad: The University of Delhi has organized the Founder’s day event on 7th and 8th of March at the Miranda House. The event was attended by faculty and students along with the alumnae. The significance of the occasion was to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the college, marking 75 years since the establishment.

One of the esteemed alumnae, Dr Ajailiu Niumai, was felicitated as the ‘Outstanding & distinguished Alumni of Miranda House,’ Delhi University, on the International Women’s Day.

The distinguished awardees also included Prof. Kiran Datar (former VC of Delhi University & former Principal of Miranda House), Surya Rekha (Hindustani Light Classical singer), Rashmi Vajpeyi (Natarang Pratisthan), Dr. Ila Singh (Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General), Dr. Madhu Purnima Kishwar (founder editor of Manushi – India’s first feminist journal), Dikshya Routray (Film Director, creative producer, & writer), Priti Agrawal (Indian Postal Service), Dr. Sujata Roy Abhijat (Philosophy Department, Delhi University) and several others were felicitated at the occasion.