Prof. Ajailiu Niumai appointed HRD panel member for Ph.D. candidate Tatum Rose Street at ANU

Ms. Tatum Rose Street, a Ph.D. candidate at the Humanitarian Health Research Initiative at the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health within the College of Health & Medicine at The Australian National University in Canberra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:17 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: Professor Ajailiu Niumai, a faculty member and former head of the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at the University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as the HRD Supervisory Panel Member for Ms. Tatum Rose Street, a Ph.D. candidate at the Humanitarian Health Research Initiative at the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health within the College of Health & Medicine at The Australian National University in Canberra.

As a Supervisory Panel Member, Professor Ajailiu Niumai will be responsible for guiding and supporting Ms. Tatum Rose Street as she completes her thesis, titled “Supporting Survivors’ Safety and Recovery Following Sex Trafficking: A Mixed-Methods Exploration of Victim Support Services for Women and Girls in Northeast India.”