UoH professor elected as Asia representative for International Sociological Society

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:07 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Prof. Ajailiu Niumai, former Head of the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP) has been elected as the Asia Regional Representative (Asia, South East Asia and East Asia) of the Research Committee -32: Women, Gender and Society of the International Sociological Society (ISA) for a tenure of four years.

The society has more than 6000 members from 126 countries. It is a member of the International Science Council and enjoys a status of the Non-Governmental Organisation in formal associate relations with UNESCO and special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Prof Ajailiu Niumai is elected Managing Committee Member of the Indian Sociological Society (ISS) from 2019 onwards. Currently she is the Assistant Director of Institute of Eminence of University of Hyderabad and also Professor of Sociology in CSSEIP in the School of Social Sciences in the University.