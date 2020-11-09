Miscreants set ablaze tenant farmer’s cotton yield in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Kamareddy: Unknown persons burnt 24 quintals of cotton crop of a tenant farmer at Golladi tanda of Kamareddy district.

Bassi Bhirmal, a tenant farmer and native of Golladi tanda of Gandhari mandal, cultivated cotton crop in four acres and collect the yield and put it in the field on Sunday.

On Monday, when they visited the field, they observed that a total of 24 quintals of cotton crop yielding was burnt as unknown persons put fire to the crop. Bassi suffered a loss of nearly 1.3 lakh worth of crop. Local AEO Yadagiri visited the spot and prepared a report. The victim said that unknown persons set the crop yield of 24 quintals ablaze and he urged officials to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take strict action against them.

