Misguided by navigation app, SI aspirant fails to appear for test in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Aspirant Jayadev, who missed SI recruitment test in Kodad of Suryapet.

Suryapet: A candidate who depended on a navigation app to reach his examination centre at Kodad in Suryapet district, has lost the chance to appear for the recruitment test of his dream job.

The candidate Jayadeva from Komatikunta of Palakeedu mandal was allotted examination centre of SRM school in Kodad. SRM school has two branches i.e. one located on Huzurnagar road road and another on Mellacheruvu road in Kodad. The SI recruitment test centre was set up in SRM school branch at Huzurnagar.

He took the help of a navigation app to reach his examination centre by searching for SRM school on it which led him to the Mellacheruvu branch, which has no examination centre. Jayadev, who shocked by what happened to him, rushed to SRM school on Huzurnagar road, but reached 10 minutes late of the exam time. There was 5 km distance between the two branches of the schools. The officials did not allow Jayadev to appear for the examination and made it clear that the one minute late rule would be strictly implemented.

Jayadev told that he didn’t knew that SRM school had two branches in Kodad. He searched for the location of SRM schools, which was his examination centre, in a navigation app. It showed the location of the school on Mellacheruvu road and came to knew after reaching the place that there was no exam centre in the branch. Knowing about the second branch of the school, he rushed to it, he added.