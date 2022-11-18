Missing woman found dead in agricultural well in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:48 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

According to police, a native of Bairanpally of Siddipet district, Krishnaveni was in love with Gulla Sai of Nawabpet for some time. The duo got married seven months ago.

Karimnagar: A 20 year-old woman, Gulla Krishnaveni, who was missing from Wednesday night, was found dead in an agricultural well in the outskirts of Nawabpet of Chigurumamidi mandal on Friday morning.

The couple, who used to quarrel with each other frequently, entered into an argument on Wednesday night too. As the argument turned serious, Krishnaveni left home in the night and did not return.

On Thursday, some of the villagers found the slippers of Krishnaveni near an agricultural well in the outskirts of the village and called the police.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began a search operation by arranging motors to draw the water from the well. Body of the lady was found in the morning.