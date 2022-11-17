Youngster stabbed to death over love affair in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:09 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Karimnagar: A love affair allegedly led to the murder of a 24-year-old youngster in Jammikunta town on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Manda Santosh was stabbed and his throat slit in an attack allegedly by Jidi Shivaramakrishna in the permit room of a wine shop in Gandhi Chowk. Though the police rushed to the spot and shifted Santhosh to Jammikunta government hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Residents of Kothapalli of Jammikunta municipality, both Shivaramakrishna and Santhosh were relatives and worked as painters.

According to the police, Santhosh, who was staying alone after his wife left him, was having an affair with Shivaramakrishna’s sister. Last month, the two eloped, following which Shivaramakrishna and his parents lodged a missing complaint with police on October 24.

The couple returned a few days later and the issue was settled in the panchayat, after which the complaint was withdrawn. However, Shivaramakrishna decided to eliminate Santhosh, and attacked him last night.