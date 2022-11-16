Missing youth found dead in flood flow canal in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:19 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Jagtial: A youngster, Nerella Shiva, who went missing two days ago, was found dead in the flood flow canal near Metlachittapur of Metpalli mandal on Wednesday.

A native of Atmakur of Metpalli mandal, Shiva left home on Monday and did not return home. Family members, who searched for Shiva, found his bike on the bridge of the flood flow canal and slippers on the bank of the canal on Monday.

The body was found on Wednesday. The police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem and are investigating.