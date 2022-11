| Jagtial Two Die In Road Accident Near Metpalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Vittampeta of Metpalli rural mandal on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred when two bikes collided with each other. Ponnam Chintu and Chigurla Chandu died on the spot.

Two others, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, were shifted to Metpalli government hospital.

Their condition was said to be serious.