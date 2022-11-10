Elderly couple die by suicide in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:46 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Jagtial: Unable to cope up with health problems, an elderly couple died, allegedly by suicide, in Buggaram mandal headquarters in Jagtial district on Thursday.

According to the police, Katukuri Rajaiah (77) and his wife Rajavva (66) were found dead by relatives and neighbours in their home on Thursday morning. Loneliness and health problems reportedly drove the couple to resort to the extreme step.

Police said the Rajaiah and Rajavva, who had three sons and two daughters, were staying alone as all of their wards had moved away from them after marriage. On Wednesday night, the couple slept after locking the door from inside and did not respond to the milk boy in the morning. As the couple did not respond, neighbours alerted their relatives. Later, relatives and neighbours broke open the door and found the couple dead, after which the police was alerted.

According to a suicide note recovered from the spot, the couple took the extreme step due to health problems. SI Teegala Ashok said it was not yet clear whether the couple consumed pesticides or sleeping pills. The autopsy report was awaited, he said.