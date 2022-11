| Awareness Programme On Parenting Held In Wisdom High School In Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:14 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Parents participating in awareness programme organised by Wisdom high school in Metpalli on Sunday.

Jagtial: Management of Wisdom High School, Metpalli, organized an awareness programme for parents on ‘the art of positive parenting’ in Mahajan function hall in Metpalli town on Sunday.

Psychologist and corporate trainer Addiga Srinivas from Warangal, educated the parents about how to deal with children who were addicted to gadgets and without interest in learning.

1200 parents attended the awareness programme. Correspondent AV Rama Rao, Headmaster Srinivas and teachers attended the programme.